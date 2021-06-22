The hydrogen billion program – will Ballard Power benefit?

ECOreporter Model! Our Cookie Policy

Every website asks you for some time if you want to allow cookies. Cookies are small elements on pages that contain different pieces of information. Most pages simply won’t work without cookies. We also use cookies. For example, we need cookies so that this page recognizes your password and allows you to read it.

However, cookies are a problem because they transmit your data to other website operators. for their own marketing and other purposes. One thing is clear, and it’s an economic reporter’s habit: We don’t. This is why you have so few options here. While you can opt out of 50 or more third-party services elsewhere, you can’t here. Because we only have one service: Google Analytics. This service helps us to know how many visitors we have per week, which page is read most frequently every month and other things. All data is anonymous. And only us.

We use Google Analytics exclusively to collect statistical data on the use of ECOreporter.de. Your IP address is anonymous and no other personal data about our users is collected. We deactivated all marketing and target group analysis options when we integrated Google Analytics.

ECOreporter cookies (technically necessary)

Allow Google Analytics