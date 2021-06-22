Two churches were burned in the indigenous areas

In Canada, a few weeks after the remains of 215 children were found at a nearby former Catholic boarding school for Native American children, two Catholic churches were torched.

Police classified the circumstances of the fire in Kamloops as “suspicious.” The two churches caught fire between one and three in the morning. A spokesman for the fire department told CBC that preliminary results indicated that liquid fire accelerators were used in at least one of the cases.

A few weeks ago, the remains of 215 children were discovered at the site of a former Catholic children’s home in Kamloops, British Columbia. The discovery caused shock throughout the country. By 1874 in Canada, about 150,000 children of Native American and mixed couples were separated from their families and cultures and placed in church homes. The goal was to force the children to adapt to the white majority society. Many of them were abused or sexually assaulted at home. According to previous information, at least 3,200 of these children died, most of them from tuberculosis.

