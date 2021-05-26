Day 6 – Great Britain Victorious – Canada Also writing to – Hockey-News.info

Involved tweet Involved Involved e-mail

There was also a surprise or two on the sixth day of the World Ice Hockey Championships in Latvia. Great Britain celebrated little success over Belarus, and Germany surprisingly lost to Kazakhstan.

As for DEB’s selection, it was their first World Cup defeat this year. Pavel Akulzin ensured that the Kazakhs won 3-2 in the 56th minute. At the same time, Russia had no problems with Denmark and prevailed 3-0. The Russian national team won three games out of four matches, and is the first in Group A with nine points, and Slovakia has nine points after only three games and is the only team unbeaten in the tournament.

In the evening games there was the next surprise, Liam Kirk and Great Britain celebrated their 4-3 victory over Belarus. The 20-year-old striker contributed two goals – the British have four points after four matches. Canada managed to achieve the first tournament success against Norway. After just 22 seconds, the Maple Leaves advanced through Connor Brown, and eventually secured the upper hand with a 4: 2. Captain Adam Henrik was the match’s best player with two goals and three points.

IIHF World Championship – Group A.

Russia: Denmark – 3: 0 (0: 0 | 1: 0 | 2: 0)

rip:

1: 0 Morozov (20. / PP), 2: 0 Parabanov (50.), 3: 0 Voronkov (57.)

Belarus: Great Britain – 3: 4 (0: 1 | 1: 2 | 2: 1)

rip:

0: 1 Kirk (14), 1: 1 Kodola (30), 1: 2 Davis (38), 1: 3 Kirk (39), 1: 4 Hammond (49), 2: 4 Platt (52.), 3 4: Prince (58.)

IIHF World Championship – Group B

Kazakhstan: Germany – 3: 2 (0: 0 | 1: 2 | 2: 0)

rip:

1: 0 Shin (27), 1: 1 Kühnhackl (30), 1: 2 Eisenschmid (35./PP), 2: 2 Starchenko (41./PS), 3: 2 Akolzin (56.)

Canada: Norway – 4: 2 (2: 0 | 1: 2 | 1: 0)

rip:

1: 0 Brown (1.), 2: 0 Henrique (11. / PP), 2: 1 Valkvai Olsen (30.), 2: 2 Roseli Olsen (31.), 3: 2 Mangiapan (35.), 4 : 2 Henrique (51./SH)

