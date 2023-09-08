The golden “egg” discovered by a NOAA research team at a depth of 3,000 metres

Alaska Deep sea secret – finding a golden “egg” at a depth of 3,200 metres The US National Meteorological and Oceanographic Agency NOAA discovered something golden at the bottom of the ocean during one of its expeditions. Yet no one knows what it is. published September 7, 2023 at 11:52 am

Researchers found this golden “egg” at a depth of 3,000 metres. NOAA Ocean Exploration They carefully sucked the object out using a vacuum robotic arm. NOAA Ocean Exploration The mass is currently being examined in the laboratory. Researchers still have no idea what it is. NOAA Ocean Exploration Alaska expeditions are divided into five stages. The fourth is currently in operation, and the fifth is scheduled for the end of September. NOAA Ocean Exploration

As part of a large-scale expedition, scientists have found something golden in the depths of the sea.

So far it is not clear what this topic is. At first, people thought of an egg from which something hatches.

The deep sea is a largely unexplored habitat, and the egg won’t remain the only mystery there.

the Deep sea It was and remains a great mystery to us – we hardly know anything about what is happening there The seabed is aliveCrawling and running. For this reason, researchers from NOAA are currently conducting an underwater expedition – in five different locations in the Pacific Ocean near Alaska. One such expedition takes place near Kodiak – its actual goal is to “explore the previously unexplored and poorly understood underwater world in the backwaters of Alaska.”

It apparently worked: Researchers, who have been traveling aboard the ship Okeanos Explorer since May, recently made a strange and mysterious discovery: At the bottom of the sea, with a little imagination, they discovered a golden, egg-like object. The thing had holes in it in one place, leading one researcher to conclude: “Something was trying to get in or out.”

“Like the beginning of a horror movie”

The researchers treat the egg with awe, but also with a sense of unease: “I just hope something doesn’t come out when we put it in,” said one scientist. “It’s like the beginning of a horror movie.” Using a remote-controlled arm, the crew felt the egg. It soon became clear that its surface was smooth and mobile. They sucked the thing out so they could then examine it in a lab.

“If our collective knowledge can’t identify it, then it’s weird,” one team member said. “But what kind of animal could produce an egg like this?” The researchers also considered that it may be the remains of a sponge.

The trip continues until mid-September

The expedition is the fifth in the entire Alaskan search expedition. It began on August 23 in Kodiak and will end on September 16 in Seward, also in Alaska. Essentially, the researchers are trying to map the sea floor at the site. The goal is to explore the deep sea habitats of corals, sponges and fish. Some dives reach depths of up to 6,000 metres. Depending on your internet connection, diving can be done in… Live broadcast can be tracked.

