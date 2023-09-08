Peter Navarro: Former Trump adviser was found guilty of two charges

Peter Navarro The former Trump adviser was convicted on two charges The former adviser to Donald Trump refused to testify before the committee investigating the storming of the Capitol and hand over the requested documents. published September 8, 2023 at 03:38

“This case is not over yet,” Peter Navarro said after the decision was issued. Getty Images via AFP

That’s what it’s about Peter Navarro, a former Trump adviser, was found guilty on Thursday of contempt of Congress.

He had refused to disclose the documents and did not appear before the investigation committee into the Capitol storming.

Navarro intends to appeal the decision.

Former advisor to the former US President Donald TrumpPeter Navarro, scheduled for Thursday Congress challenge He was convicted.

After a two-day trial, a federal court in Washington found the 72-year-old guilty of two charges related to refusing to testify before the committee investigating the storming of the Capitol building last year and handing over requested documents.

Navarro intends to appeal the ruling

Navarro told reporters after the decision that it was a “sad day for America” ​​and announced that he would appeal the ruling. A “senior White House advisor” cannot be forced to testify before Congress because that violates the “separation of powers” ​​between the executive and legislative branches. He added: “This case is not over yet.”

Navarro faces 30 days to a year in prison for each of the charges. A fine of up to $100,000 is also possible.

Economist Navarro is the second close Trump ally to be found guilty of contempt of Congress. In July 2022, Steve Bannon, a senior strategist for Trump’s presidential campaign, was sentenced to four years in prison for contempt of Congress. However, he remains at large pending the outcome of the appeal.

