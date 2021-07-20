So that his advisers couldn’t hear – Trump used Melania’s cell phone

1/8 In his private conversations, Donald Trump used his wife’s cell phone.

2/8 Donald Trump has circumvented many of the safety rules in place in the White House.









7/8 Chief of Staff John Kelly (left) was listening in on Trump’s phone calls.

8/8 Apparently, John Kelly did not have access to Melania Trump’s cell phone.

In order to outdo his advisers, former US President Donald Trump (75 years old) resorted to an unusual method: he made private phone calls on the cell phone of his wife Melania (51).

This is what the investigation platform reported « Rawstory », which is based on Michael Bender’s book “Honestly, We Won This Election.” In it, the Wall Street Journal’s chief White House correspondent explains how Trump has tried to circumvent all the security rules. One of those rules was that then-chief of staff John Kelly (71) had to hear all Trump calls. But Trump wanted to prevent that.

Bender wrote: “When John Kelly, the retired four-star general that Trump appointed to his administration, appealed to the authority of the Chief of Staff and wanted to hear every call routed from the switchboard in the West Wing to the President, Trump gave Melania’s friends phone number to bypass this official channel “.

His employees are worried

The book describes how easy it is for people to get to the president. As a rule, there are only a few who have this privilege. In the Trump administration, almost anyone can come into the administration at any time and put forward any theories and ideas. Trump aides have also tried to impress him with unoccupied articles on the right-wing Breitbart portal.