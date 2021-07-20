World

So that his advisers couldn’t hear – Trump used Melania’s cell phone

July 20, 2021
Esmond Barker

  • 1/8

    In his private conversations, Donald Trump used his wife’s cell phone.

  • 2/8

    Donald Trump has circumvented many of the safety rules in place in the White House.

  • 7/8

    Chief of Staff John Kelly (left) was listening in on Trump’s phone calls.

  • 8/8

    Apparently, John Kelly did not have access to Melania Trump’s cell phone.

In order to outdo his advisers, former US President Donald Trump (75 years old) resorted to an unusual method: he made private phone calls on the cell phone of his wife Melania (51).

This is what the investigation platform reported « Rawstory », which is based on Michael Bender’s book “Honestly, We Won This Election.” In it, the Wall Street Journal’s chief White House correspondent explains how Trump has tried to circumvent all the security rules. One of those rules was that then-chief of staff John Kelly (71) had to hear all Trump calls. But Trump wanted to prevent that.

READ  The Coronavirus spike in the UK has passed its spring peak as shutdown options loom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *