The future of The Crew

Ubisoft has made several announcements related to The Crew brand as part of The Crew Summer Showcase. Sixteen years after Ubisoft Studios found Ivory Tower and the arrival of over 40 million players, the development team has introduced the next milestones for The Crew 2 and the recently revealed new game The Crew Motorfest.

“The Crew Motorfest” is introduced by Malu, the festivals’ in-game PR officer. She shared more information about multiplayer features and plans for the first year after The Crew Motorfest. In addition to the recently revealed playlist system, the game will feature a variety of new game modes, activities and events for all car enthusiasts. In Motorfest, there will be a head-to-head race every hour, allowing players to practice their driving skills against others. It begins with the Grand Race, a large race that pits up to 28 players competing against each other on randomly generated routes across an island. Whoever reaches the finish line first wins! Those who crave more mayhem need to prepare for Crash in Demolition Royale, where only one team can claim victory in this challenging showdown. But The Crew Motorfest festivities are just beginning. There is an entertainment program throughout the year with new playlists, summit competitions, guests and celebrations. As with any festival, the main stage is where the action takes place. It brings together a selection of themed events and challenges powered by a hand-picked group of vehicles and celebrity guests such as pro and loyal drivers and content creators. The first guest to be revealed is Hoonigan, who will appear in the second season with the project’s special vehicles. A new season will open every four months with its own fictional car culture, and new main stage activities for Motorfest will be introduced every month. Anyone who really wants to get a first look at this colorful world and activities can sign up Register now for the upcoming closed beta, which will be available between July 21 and July 23 for console and PC. It was also revealed more about the group import feature, which will allow vehicle kits built over the years to be imported into The Crew Motorfest for free. This feature will be compatible with most vehicles and vanity items purchased or unlocked prior to the end of Season 8 in The Crew 2. Season 9 content can also be imported at a later date. Group import is completely optional. Players who prefer to start over are free to start their Motorfest adventure from scratch. The Crew 2 is also celebrating its 5th anniversary and the team has revealed its plans for live content for Year 6. Season 9, will kick off this coming July 5th and introduce a long-awaited feature: Creator of sweat. This tool gives players the ability to create their own races and share them with the community while freely roaming the world of The Crew 2. They will have the possibility to apply their own rules, classes and modifiers (car model or make, traffic, weather, time of day…) to create races their dreams and let the fans vote for their favorite creations! The first two episodes of Season 9 will feature new American Legends stories and events. It gives The Crew 2 players the opportunity to get behind the wheel of legendary vehicles such as the Bugatti Chiron Sport 300+ Divine Edition (Hypercar), Ford Mustang Boss 429 Lime Edition (Street Racing), Chevrolet Camaro RS Ghost Edition (Street Racing) or Nissan GT-R Haru Edition (Road Race) Embark on an epic treasure hunt across the land. These racing missions across the US mainland, particularly the Road to Oahu event, provide the opportunity to discover the ins and outs associated with the next installment of the brand: The Crew Motorfest.

All of these new features can be tested during The Crew 2 Free Weekend, available July 6-10 on PC and consoles.