GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU: More Shading, More Clocks and More TGP Max

Nvidia is generally expected to expand its lineup of laptop GPUs for CES 2022 with a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU. The new top SKU of the series of mobile graphics cards should increase not only the number of shaders and memory clock, but also TGP.

More shaders and Ti’s bandwidth

like the site Video Cards I would now like to know from my own sources, that the upcoming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU will have a configurable 175W cTGP which is 10W higher than the previous top model GeForce RTX 3080 GPU (tested) and thus more shaders specs and bandwidth.

In addition to the “GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU”, a “GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU” is also expected, which should have a maximum total graphic power (TGP) of 150W, thus again compared to the GeForce RTX 3070 unit will increase 5W laptop graphics processing.

MSI GS77 Stealth with RTX 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti

suitable for this Video Cards Specifications of high-end gaming notebook MSI GS77 Stealth with Core i7-12700H and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with GPU for laptop as well as Core i9-12900H and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti have been leaked in France at prices From 2800 to 4500 euros are included.

The new GeForce RTX 3000 GPUs are expected to be presented at Nvidia’s official press conference at CES 2022 on January 4, 2022 from 5 PM.