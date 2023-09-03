The first updates, the Season Pass and all planned game content

(Motorsport-Total.com) – With RIDE 5, released on August 24, 2023, motorcycle dreams have come true, because since day one, no less than 233 motorcycles have been included in the game, from A for Aprilia to Y for Yamaha.

LOTS OF MOTORCYCLES: RIDE 5 from Milestone unleashes the love of two-wheelers on PC and consoles

The selection of routes also ranges from the Algarve to Virginia, from real courses to mock courses and includes 69 locations. If you want to know exactly what bikes and roads we are talking about, you can find one via the link A detailed overview provides information about the exact names and cycles of motorcycles.

As reported at the beginning of last month, there will be a lot of additional game content for the game, like its predecessor. From September 2023 to March 2024, a series of free and paid DLC is planned that includes special motorcycles, challenging new tracks and events to fully unleash the passion for motorcycling.

Schedule and information about all DLC for RIDE 5

From September 2023 to March 2024, RIDE 5 will receive new game content regularly Whether it’s a superbike specifically designed to push your drifting skills to the limits, like the Husqvarna FS 450 or KTM 450 SMR, or a naked bike that delivers the perfect blend of performance and control, to race through extreme mountain turns and become the king of the hills, or even around legendary icons of bike history Motorcycles to evoke a nostalgic effect – All motorcycle lovers will find the right package to make their journey on two wheels more complete and exciting in design. See also Wrath of the Lich King: WoW Classic is now different from the original

The name of the individual DLC, what it contains, and when it is scheduled can be seen in a published summary as an image.

Players who don’t want to miss out on the full Ride 5 experience can access 33 additional motorcycles, 6 additional tracks and double the credits with the Season Pass, available now for €39.99.

To ensure a consistent gameplay experience from the start, Milestone also released a smaller update this week, followed by a larger update, which makes various tweaks and fixes issues. One List of changes associated with the updates It can be viewed online.