Minisforum is introducing four new compact PCs under a new sub-brand

At CES 2024, manufacturer Minisforum, known for these mini PCs, had some new mini PCs in its luggage. As part of a specially held press conference, the company revealed this in detail: There will be four new models, all of which will operate under the newly introduced “AtomMan” sub-brand. All four AtomMan computers have a different look and are equipped with one or two features. However, pricing recommendations are not yet available for any of the Minisforum computers.

In the Atomman UM890 WE It is a relatively larger mini PC and requires space for integrated water cooling. This is intended to cool the integrated AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS even under high loads; The processor itself is based on the Zen 4 architecture with eight cores and sometimes reaches a clock speed of up to 5.2 GHz. Connections include USB A and USB 4 ports as well as a USB Type-C port, and graphics cards can also be connected via OCuLink.

the Atomman UH185 Ultra On the other hand, what stands out visually is the 4-inch configurable touchscreen, which, according to Minisforum, is intended to display the computer's basic data (i.e. load, temperature, clock speed). Settings, such as displaying weather, date and time, should also be available. An Intel Core Ultra 9 185H runs inside, while the two RAM slots should support up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM. Minisforum has not yet announced a release date for either PC.

This information is available for at least the last two Gaming Mini PCs, which come in Intel and AMD versions. From May 20 Atomman HX200G Available and based on a combination of AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX and Radeon RX 7600M XT as dedicated graphics cards. The two components should absorb up to 85 and 120 watts respectively in Performance Mode; The system is cooled by four fans, which should remain below 45 dB(A) in terms of noise.

And also from May 20 Atomman HN149 To be submitted. This has an Intel Core i9-14900HX and the mobile version of the Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070; The dimensions of the calculator are given as 396.5 x 236.4 x 32.5 mm. Up to 96GB of RAM is supported across two modules; SSDs also have two slots for a maximum of four terabytes in total.



