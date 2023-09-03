Dähler drives a BMW M2 G87

At the factory, BMW has already equipped the G87 with a 3.0-liter flat-six engine rated at 460 hp at 550 Nm. Dähler gives the unit even more power: 552 hp and 660 Nm. Combustion air optionally flows through a carbon air intake and sports filter. The complete high-performance system with dual flap control removes exhaust gases. All components receive an EU/CH homologation report – the car complies with the WLTP Euro 6d standard.

Different suspension settings The customer can choose the structure. The Swiss tuner offers an entry-level model with a sports spring assembly. This means that the street athlete slides to the ground by 27 mm at the front and 25 mm at the rear. The larger package has significantly more setup options and can therefore be particularly exciting for amateur racers. Internal high-performance coil suspension provides height adjustment and stiffness in both compression and rebound. There are also adjustable camber bearings to adjust camber on the steering axis. Dähler equips the braking system with sports brake pads and steel braided lines.

Externally there are hardly any changes The M2 comes with 19- and 20-inch wheels as standard, and the Bern refiner puts 21-inch wheels at the front and rear of the BMW with light-alloy tyres. Externally, the 87 remains largely original. However, Dähler adds a front spoiler edge. The customer can choose between a body-colour finish or a clear-coat finish so the carbon is visible.