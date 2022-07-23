The 23-year-old wanted his previous Tinder date kicked out of their university – convicted!

A man in the UK launched a smear campaign against his date on Tinder in an attempt to expel her from the University of Manchester.

In late 2019, sailor Oliver Mills-Nanny and medical student Scarlett Dew met on Tinder and began a brief relationship.

However, a few months later, Dio cut ties with Mills Nanny in July 2021 as his behavior became increasingly erratic, Dio’s lawyer, Ben Hammer, told the London High Court, “woman“mentioned.

The 23-year-old from Oldhamer launched a smear campaign against Dew by creating fake Facebook accounts, which he used to constantly harass the student and her family.

When they ignored the flow of messages from him, according to Hammer, he became abusive. Despite the insulting words, he probably tried to put his comments in a funny picture.

He’s also created at least one fake Facebook account, pretending to be someone Dio met at a party in Antwerp in order to connect with her.

After endless harassment, I agreed Mills Nanny M March 2021 for a cease and desist order from Dio, which he says he has violated at least 20 times.