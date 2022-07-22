The salaries of board members have doubled

Compensation for family office managers has more than doubled in the past six years. Salaries have increased by 133% since 2016. This stems from the Compensation Standard Report on Agreement. Agrios is a recruitment agency specialized in family offices It operates in the UK, Europe, USA, Middle East and Asia Pacific.

According to the analysis, the average executive salary in 2016 was £165,000. Meanwhile, it has risen to between £200,000 and £250,000. Only 6 per cent of managers will earn less than £100,000 today, and another 13 per cent will earn less than £150,000. 49 per cent will reach more than £200,000 a year.

This development also reflects the more common executive salary: according to Agrios, in 2016 it was between £150,000 and £200,000. In 2017, this value has already increased to 300 thousand pounds. The most common base salary is now between £300,000 and £350,000.