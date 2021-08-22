entertainment

Earthquake reported (unconfirmed): 6.1 km south of Sacramento, California, USA, on Saturday August 21, 2021 at 7:14 pm local time

August 22, 2021
Ulva Robson

Earthquake status: highly uncertain

It is unlikely that this event was caused by a natural earthquake as it has not been confirmed by official seismic data. In most cases, it was another earthquake-like event of natural or artificial origin (eg, mine activity, eruptions, sonic booms, thunder, etc.).
Initial report below:

Our seismograph has received reports of tremors that may have been caused by an earthquake that may have occurred near the Fruitridge Pocket at approximately 02:14 GMT. As long as there is no official data confirming this event as an earthquake, there is still speculation as to whether the earthquake actually occurred.

Updated: Aug 22 2021 03:42 GMT –

38.52957°N / 121.47216°W (Sacramento, California, United States)
Seismic opposite pole: 38.53°S / 58.528°E
Closest volcano: Clear Lake (123 km / 76 miles)
Nearby places and cities:
1 km northwest Jeep Fruitridge (pop: 5800) -> earthquakes nearby!
6 km southeast Sacramento (pop: 490700) -> Near earthquake!
7 km northwest Florin (pop count: 47500) -> earthquake is near!
8 km southeast West Sacramento (pop: 52700) -> earthquake is near!
11 km southwest Arcade Arcade (pop: 92200) -> Near earthquake!
13 km northwest of Laguna (pop: 46600) -> earthquake is near!
16 km southwest Carmichael (pop: 61800) -> Near earthquake!
16 km northwest Elk Grove (pop number: 166900) -> earthquake is near!
16 km northwest cordova farm (Population: 71,000) -> Earthquakes nearby!
66 km northwest of Stockton (pop: 305,700) -> Near earthquake!

READ  Unconfirmed earthquake: Adams County, 6 miles northeast of Denver, Colorado, United States, on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 9:03 p.m. GMT
Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake:
smoking 22.2°C (72 F), humidity: 61%, wind: 5 m/s (10 knots) from SW

Primary data source: VolcanoDiscovery

[Karte anzeigen]

[kleiner] [vergrößern]

Compare earthquake data from different agencies

Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.

Try our free app!

Volcanoes & Earthquakes - New App for Android

Previous earthquakes in the same area

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *