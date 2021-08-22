Earthquake reported (unconfirmed): 6.1 km south of Sacramento, California, USA, on Saturday August 21, 2021 at 7:14 pm local time

Earthquake status: highly uncertain
It is unlikely that this event was caused by a natural earthquake as it has not been confirmed by official seismic data. In most cases, it was another earthquake-like event of natural or artificial origin (eg, mine activity, eruptions, sonic booms, thunder, etc.).
Initial report below:
Our seismograph has received reports of tremors that may have been caused by an earthquake that may have occurred near the Fruitridge Pocket at approximately 02:14 GMT. As long as there is no official data confirming this event as an earthquake, there is still speculation as to whether the earthquake actually occurred.
22. August, 02:21 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery after 7 minutes.
I felt it!
I didn’t feel it.
Date and time: August 22, 2021 02:14:27 UTC –
Local time in the epicenter: Saturday August 21 2021 7:14 PM (GMT -7)
Size: Unknown
Earthquake depth: 10.0 km
The epicenter geogr. wide length: 38.52957°N / 121.47216°W (Sacramento, California, United States)
Seismic opposite pole: 38.53°S / 58.528°E
Closest volcano: Clear Lake (123 km / 76 miles)
Nearby places and cities:
1 km northwest Jeep Fruitridge (pop: 5800) -> earthquakes nearby!
6 km southeast Sacramento (pop: 490700) -> Near earthquake!
7 km northwest Florin (pop count: 47500) -> earthquake is near!
8 km southeast West Sacramento (pop: 52700) -> earthquake is near!
11 km southwest Arcade Arcade (pop: 92200) -> Near earthquake!
13 km northwest of Laguna (pop: 46600) -> earthquake is near!
16 km southwest Carmichael (pop: 61800) -> Near earthquake!
16 km northwest Elk Grove (pop number: 166900) -> earthquake is near!
16 km northwest cordova farm (Population: 71,000) -> Earthquakes nearby!
66 km northwest of Stockton (pop: 305,700) -> Near earthquake!
smoking 22.2°C (72 F), humidity: 61%, wind: 5 m/s (10 knots) from SW
Primary data source: VolcanoDiscovery
[Karte anzeigen]
[kleiner] [vergrößern]
Even if you don’t feel itEven though you were around, this is interesting information that you might like I can share! Original earthquake reports from users are of great interest to earthquake research, as they help in improving models related to ground vibrations and thus potential earthquake risks. You can use Fix your device’s position or drag the animated marker on the map to your location to indicate your location at the time of the earthquake (optional). Thank you so much!
Compare earthquake data from different agencies
Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.
User ratings for this earthquake (2)
Input:
Leave a comment if you find a report interesting or want to add something.
Report an inappropriate photo.
Mark it as interesting or useful.
Submit your own report!
Sacramento (0 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single lateral vibration / Very short : I live in Sacramento and definitely felt the jolt of an earthquake. my bed shook
Beverly Hills / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / Very short
Previous earthquakes in the same area
Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!