Test against England in danger? ÖFB wants to apply for a special permit

The Austrian Football Association is in contact with the authorities after the federal government’s decision to ban landings from Great Britain, which took effect on June 1. Austria will face the penultimate test before the European Championship Finals against England on June 2 in Middlesbrough. The trip should now be possible with a special permit.

Upon request, ÖFB stated that the team and support staff have already introduced the concept of prevention through regular tests and a trip into the ‘bubble’. After the Ministry of Health was notified of the change, the politicians were contacted Tuesday morning.





We have deposited two topics. On the one hand it is about the landing permit, and on the other hand it is related to the associated quarantine, which you can free yourself from after five days. Both are two points that, of course, will not be useful in immediate preparation for emerging markets, ”said ÖFB Managing Director Bernhard Nehold of APA. Therefore, ÖFB calls for a“ solution-oriented approach. ”Nehold explained:“ I think we have different requirements. Because we are working in a “bubble” all the time.

Banned landing of aircraft from Great Britain

Due to the spread of the Indian variant of the Coronavirus, Austria has again imposed a ban on landing aircraft from Great Britain as part of the entry regulations for Covid-19. From June 1, aircraft from the UK will not be permitted to land in Austria. People entering the country will need to have a negative PCR test and will also have to go into quarantine for ten days. Early termination of quarantine is possible on the fifth day after entry at the earliest.

After the match in England, Austria will take another test against Slovakia on June 6 in Vienna. The European Championship debut will take place on June 13th in Bucharest against North Macedonia.

Statements and facts about the ÖFB EM Team

(APA) / Photo: GEPA