Tennis – Zverev starts with victory in Paris – Kupfer surprised – Sport

Olympic champion Alexander Zverev confirmed his top level at the Tennis Experts Tournament in Paris after celebrating winning the tournament in Vienna.

Bye in the first round, he won his opening match after 1:04 against Serbian Dusan Lajovic 6:3, 7:6 (7:5). No player has won more ATP Tour titles than Zverev in 2021, and only Stefanos Tsitsipas has been able to win more Tour-level matches this year (55:53). Greece, ranked third in the world, had to surrender in its second round match against Australian Alexei Popirin when the score was 2: 4 in the first set. His participation in the ATP Finals in Turin from November 14th does not appear to be in jeopardy.

In the second round, now world number four Zverev will meet Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov. He will be accompanied by Dominic Kupfer in the round of 16. The 27-year-old Davis Cup professional defeated world number 11 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada 6:3, 7:5. Kupfer used the first match ball after 1:38 hours and now meets Poland’s world number one Hubert Hurkacz.

The 58th in the world had already failed to qualify in the event, which earned around three million euros, but then slipped onto the main field as a lucky loser.

