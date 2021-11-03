Great Britain wants to host the start of the Tour de France in 2026. In addition to the so-called Grand Departure, stages in England, Wales and Scotland are also planned, the Treasury in London announced on Tuesday.

People all over the country should be able to try the best sports games for free. Division head Rishi Sunak wants to save a total of 40 million pounds (about 47.5 million euros) for sports applications when presenting his budget.

In addition to starting the Tour, Great Britain is also planning to host the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup. The ministry further announced that a portion of the funds will go to the joint implementation campaign with Ireland for the men’s soccer World Cup in 2030.

The move is part of the government’s plan to boost infrastructure outside London and the relatively affluent southeast, and create equal living conditions across the country. She said 95 per cent of the investments to start the tour and 75 per cent of Rugby World Cup expenditures are planned outside the southeast of England.





