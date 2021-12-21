Tennis starts the year with world and Olympic champion Alexander Zverev: Sky …

Sky Germany

Daily Live on Sky Sport 3: Sky will report on team competition from Sydney, Australia, from New Years Eve (Friday, December 31) to Sunday, January 9

Sky displays all matches of the German and Austrian national teams, as well as other matches from the group stage of the conference

Sky expert Patrik Kühnen with Marcel Meinert and Stefan Hempel alternating singles matches with German participation, doubles comment on Paul Häuser

The first group match of the German national team against Great Britain on Sunday morning (January 2) from 7.00 am, the other group opponent USA (January 3 from 11:30 pm) and Canada (January 6 from 7.00 am)

With Sky Q or Flexible Broadcasting Sky ticket be there live

Unterföhring, December 21, 2021. On New Year’s Eve, the ATP Cup, the first featured tennis event of 2022, is included in the programme. The world’s top tennis professionals are competing against each other in this team competition for the third time. For Alexander Zverev, this is the first tournament after his big victory in the ATP Finals.

Sky is showing the entire ATP Cup live from Sydney on Sky Sport 3. There will also be a daily live broadcast during the group stage from a stadium on skysport.de and in the Sky Sport app. Sky shows all matches of the German and Austrian national teams and all other matches in the conference.

Sky shows all matches with German participation live and with German commentary. As an expert on all German games, Patrick Koenen will give his assessment along with commentators Marcel Meinert and Stefan Hempel. Paul Hauser will comment on the doubles.

For the ATP Cup, the current FedEx ATP Ranking List applies, through which national teams and individual players qualify for the ATP Cup. 16 teams play against each other in the group stage in four groups of four. Two singles and one doubles are played in each game. The group winners advance to the semi-finals. The final will be held on January 9th.

Germany will initially face Great Britain, USA and Canada in the group stage and will start with top players Alexander Zverev and Jan-Lennard Struve as well as duo Kevin Krawetz and Tim Potz. The German national team starts against Great Britain on Sunday morning.

The best of the ATP tour live on Sky only

Sky will report live on German, Austrian and Swiss TV from the biggest tournaments on the ATP Tour through 2023. In addition to the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, Sky will also broadcast all nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments and most ATP 500 tournaments – for a total of about 1,000 hours live. In addition, Sky reports on select ATP 250 tournaments and, as usual, broadcasts nearly 350 hours live and exclusively in July from the Grand Slam at Wimbledon. The world’s largest tennis tournament will only be shown on Sky until 2022 inclusive.

Be live with Sky Q or the Sky Ticket flexible streaming service

ATP Cup with Sky Q as part of the Sports Package (sky.de) Receivable, optionally in Classic Line TV or with Sky Go also portable and on the go.

With Sky Q, customers are more flexible than ever and have the option to switch to a monthly subscription after the initial contract term. Sky Q is included with Sky Go, HD quality, and the Entertainment Package as standard.

Tennis fans can also use Sky Ticket’s live streaming service (skyticket.deBe there live on all the tennis programs from Sky Sports even without a long contract. Simply book online and start streaming right away. You can cancel at any time.

Der ATP Cup 2022 in Sydney Live Broadcast by Sky:

Friday December 31 Day 1 in Sydney from 11:30pm on Sky Sport 3 and Saturday, 1.1. From 7 am on Sky Sport 3

Saturday, 1.1. Day Two in Sydney from 11:30pm on Sky Sport 3 and Sunday 2.1. From 7 am on Sky Sport 3

Sunday 2.1. Day 3 in Sydney from 11:30 pm on Sky Sport 3 and Monday 3.1. From 7 am on Sky Sport 3

Monday 3.1. Day 4 in Sydney from 11:30pm on Sky Sport 3 and on Tuesday 4.1. From 7 am on Sky Sport 3

Tuesday 4.1. Day 5 in Sydney from 11:30pm on Sky Sport 3 and Wednesday 5.1. From 7 am on Sky Sport 3

Wednesday 5.1. Day 6 in Sydney from 11:30 pm on Sky Sport 3 and on Thursday 6.1. From 7 am on Sky Sport 3

Friday 7.1. Semi-finals in Sydney from 7 am on Sky Sport 3 and Saturday 8.1. From 2.30 am on Sky Sport 3

Sunday 9.1. Final in Sydney from 7am on Sky Sport 3

