British Grand Prix: The first Formula 1 Speedway will be held in Silverstone

Friday’s qualifiers are crucial to the sprint race.

“There hasn’t been such a major change in the sport’s schedule in a long time,” said Stuart Pringle, managing director of the Silverstone Grand Prix. He was “incredibly enthusiastic and thanked Formula 1 and the FIA ​​(World Automobile Association, D. Ed.) For their continuous efforts to bring more entertainment.”

Formula 1 decided only Monday to introduce the three sprint races this season. The new look should provide excitement and diversity – points are also awarded. The first three of the sprint races receive counters (3-2-1).

Grand Prix iPhone Portugal New upgrade for Vettel: Aston Martin improves aerodynamics 8 hours ago

Other dates are Monza (September 12/11) and Interlagos (November 6/7).

Extra Time – Eurosport Podcast:

You may also be interested in: Officially: Montreal Grand Prix canceled

(SID)

Monaco Historic Race: Alessi puts Lauda Ferrari in the wall

Grand Prix iPhone Portugal “Clean Weekend”: Vettel wants to get out of the wrong movie 11 hours ago