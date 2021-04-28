sport

British Grand Prix: The first Formula 1 Speedway will be held in Silverstone

April 29, 2021
Eileen Curry

Friday’s qualifiers are crucial to the sprint race.

“There hasn’t been such a major change in the sport’s schedule in a long time,” said Stuart Pringle, managing director of the Silverstone Grand Prix. He was “incredibly enthusiastic and thanked Formula 1 and the FIA ​​(World Automobile Association, D. Ed.) For their continuous efforts to bring more entertainment.”

Formula 1 decided only Monday to introduce the three sprint races this season. The new look should provide excitement and diversity – points are also awarded. The first three of the sprint races receive counters (3-2-1).

Other dates are Monza (September 12/11) and Interlagos (November 6/7).

(SID)

Formula 1

