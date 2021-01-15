LeBron James laughs at his “reaction” to James Harden’s trade

Chances are if you’re a fan of sports you’ve seen the name James Harden Trending through social media this week. Harden was traded by the Houston Rockets on Wednesday to the Brooklyn Nets in a massive four-team deal also sent Carris Leverett To Indiana Pacers and Victor Oladipo, Among other things (plus a pile of draft footage), to Houston.

There are now three new tops in Brooklyn: Harden, Kevin Durant And the Keri Irving.

Someone familiar for being a part of the Big Three is LeBron James, Who won two NBA championships with the Miami Heat when he famously teamed up with Dwayne Wade and Chris Bush in 2010. Ten years later, the James Los Angeles Lakers were the NBA title defender – and they were the team to conquer in the quest to raise Larry O’Brien Cup this season.

Cue Mark Phillips, Founder and Face of RDCworld1 – A YouTube channel that offers online entertainment through skits, vlogs and short films. Phillips posted a video of himself imitating James as James discovered the Harden trade and the new looking networks.

What was LeBron like when he found out James Harden had gone into the Nets 🏀🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/BK9bb48nze – Mark Phillips (@ SupremeDreams_1) January 14, 2021

“So I’m James, Durant, and Kerry? I’m 36! I’m 36! Why is everyone up against me?” Phillips, playing James, shouts. “I’m not Thanos! Stop throwing the ball to me! I’m tired of doing that! I defeated the warriors!”

The clip also got Thanos – the Marvel villain – the popular one.

The video on Twitter had more than 8.7 million views as of Thursday evening. She had another 1.9 million on YouTube and 1.2 million on Phillips’ Instagram page. Not surprisingly, the king himself saw the video – and he responded to it.

Im 36 !!!!! Im 36 !!!! Stop throwing the ball 😡😡😡🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💀 https://t.co/KkU32nQVKU LeBron James (@KingJames) January 14, 2021

Phillips told ESPN that he and his friends have been making videos for years, and their popularity is growing. They’ve been hit with other videos about James, and they’ve been shouted by other celebs, from the Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson To rapper J Cole to actor Michael P. Jordan. But this took things to a new level.



Related 1

“But the crazy thing about LeBron is we’re making videos of him … so when he did, I didn’t think it was real,” Phillips said. “We were actually in the middle of filming a YouTube video and we didn’t know he had tweeted it. My nephew FaceTim told me, and I was in shock.”

Immediately he said, “I did it, I made it.” And we couldn’t believe it at all, but we were hilariously counseling and we were all crammed around one phone with the highest level of excitement. “

The approval of the king? This really deserves the direction.