sport

Formula 1: Mick Schumacher caused over 4 million crash damage

December 22, 2021
Eileen Curry

The costs of crashing into Formula 1 in 2021

Total damage in EUR

1st place: Mick Schumacher (de Haas): 4,212,500

Platz 2: Charles Leclerc (Mon, Ferrari): 4’046’000

Platz 3: Max Verstappen (HO, Red Bull): 3’889’000

4th place: Nicholas Latifi (CA, Williams): 3’116’500

Fifth place: Valtteri Bottas (Vin, Mercedes): 2713500

Platz 6: Lance Stroll (Ka, Aston Martin): 2’686’000

Platz 7: Yuki Tsunoda (Japan, Alpha Toori): 2’606’500

8th place: Nikita Mazepin (Ross Haas): 2,468,000

9th place: Kimi Raikkonen (Vin, Alfa Romeo): 1,950,000

Platz 10: George Russell (GB, Williams): 1’845’000

11th place: Carlos Sainz (Spa, Ferrari): 1,756,000

12th place: Lando Norris (GB and McLaren): 1,453,000

13th place: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): 1,235,000

Platz 14: Pierre Gasly (Sr., Alpha Toure): 1’113’000

Platz 15: Sergio Perez (mix, Red Bull): 939’000

Platz 16: Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo): 854,000

17th place: Daniel Ricciardo (Australia, McLaren): 713.000

18th place: Sebastian Vettel (D-Aston Martin): 660,000

Platz 19: Fernando Alonso (SB, Alps): 315’000

Platz 20: Esteban Ocon (fr, Alpine): 280’000

These are: f1maximaal.nl

