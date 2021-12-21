Formula 1: Mick Schumacher caused over 4 million crash damage

The costs of crashing into Formula 1 in 2021
Total damage in EUR
1st place: Mick Schumacher (de Haas): 4,212,500
Platz 2: Charles Leclerc (Mon, Ferrari): 4’046’000
Platz 3: Max Verstappen (HO, Red Bull): 3’889’000
4th place: Nicholas Latifi (CA, Williams): 3’116’500
Fifth place: Valtteri Bottas (Vin, Mercedes): 2713500
Platz 6: Lance Stroll (Ka, Aston Martin): 2’686’000
Platz 7: Yuki Tsunoda (Japan, Alpha Toori): 2’606’500
8th place: Nikita Mazepin (Ross Haas): 2,468,000
9th place: Kimi Raikkonen (Vin, Alfa Romeo): 1,950,000
Platz 10: George Russell (GB, Williams): 1’845’000
11th place: Carlos Sainz (Spa, Ferrari): 1,756,000
12th place: Lando Norris (GB and McLaren): 1,453,000
13th place: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): 1,235,000
Platz 14: Pierre Gasly (Sr., Alpha Toure): 1’113’000
Platz 15: Sergio Perez (mix, Red Bull): 939’000
Platz 16: Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo): 854,000
17th place: Daniel Ricciardo (Australia, McLaren): 713.000
18th place: Sebastian Vettel (D-Aston Martin): 660,000
Platz 19: Fernando Alonso (SB, Alps): 315’000
Platz 20: Esteban Ocon (fr, Alpine): 280’000
These are: f1maximaal.nl
