Formula 1: Mick Schumacher caused over 4 million crash damage

The costs of crashing into Formula 1 in 2021

Total damage in EUR 1st place: Mick Schumacher (de Haas): 4,212,500 Platz 2: Charles Leclerc (Mon, Ferrari): 4’046’000 Platz 3: Max Verstappen (HO, Red Bull): 3’889’000 4th place: Nicholas Latifi (CA, Williams): 3’116’500 Fifth place: Valtteri Bottas (Vin, Mercedes): 2713500 Platz 6: Lance Stroll (Ka, Aston Martin): 2’686’000 Platz 7: Yuki Tsunoda (Japan, Alpha Toori): 2’606’500 8th place: Nikita Mazepin (Ross Haas): 2,468,000 9th place: Kimi Raikkonen (Vin, Alfa Romeo): 1,950,000 Platz 10: George Russell (GB, Williams): 1’845’000 11th place: Carlos Sainz (Spa, Ferrari): 1,756,000 12th place: Lando Norris (GB and McLaren): 1,453,000 13th place: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): 1,235,000 Platz 14: Pierre Gasly (Sr., Alpha Toure): 1’113’000 Platz 15: Sergio Perez (mix, Red Bull): 939’000 Platz 16: Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo): 854,000 17th place: Daniel Ricciardo (Australia, McLaren): 713.000 18th place: Sebastian Vettel (D-Aston Martin): 660,000 Platz 19: Fernando Alonso (SB, Alps): 315’000 Platz 20: Esteban Ocon (fr, Alpine): 280’000 These are: f1maximaal.nl