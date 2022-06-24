Tennis – BBC: No decision yet on Becker’s future as an expert – The Sports

London (AFP) – The BBC is keeping Boris Becker back as a Wimbledon expert after the tennis legend’s prison sentence expires.

“Boris will not be part of this year’s broadcast and no decision has been made about the future,” a spokeswoman for Britain’s public service station told dpa before the classic turf broadcast began on Monday.

At the end of April, Baker was sentenced to two and a half years in prison at Southwark Crown Court in London, the second half of which is expected to be suspended. He has hidden assets worth millions from insolvency managers. Baker is now in Hannercombe Prison in Nuffield, about 70 kilometers west of his adopted home in London.

In Great Britain, Baker has been an important television expert for the BBC since 2002 during the Wimbledon weeks, with interruptions. The 54-year-old won his first Grand Slam title in his career in 1985 at the age of 17 and has won a total of three times at Wimbledon. He has also been working as a TV pundit for Eurosport’s other major tournaments since 2017. Becker couldn’t take on the job at the French Open a month ago.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 220624-99-780890 / 2