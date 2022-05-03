

rene feathers



The latest beta version of the Telegram messaging app includes some premium paid features like emojis and stickers.





Zoom



Telegram: the new beta refers to the premium paid content © BigTunaOnline / Shutterstock.com

It seems that the operators of the messaging application “Telegram” are considering other financing models. The latest beta version of the app offers exclusive emojis and stickers, which are supposed to only be available for a fee,

As reported by Android Police.

Telegram operators want to make money

There is no doubt that Telegram operators are also earning money with their successful application. To that end, some steps have already been taken over the past year to monetize the platform through ad sales and additional features designed for larger group channels.

additional:

Telegram delivers ads – what does it mean for users

Perhaps the developers are now going a step further and regular users should also be required to pay for the extended functionality.

Android Police states that when testing the new 8.7.2 beta, they came across a series of emojis and stickers that are provided exclusively for Telegram Premium users. If you want to use them, you will be asked to register – these stickers and emojis remain off-limits to free users. It even goes to the point that you can only see the premium stickers and emojis even if you are a super user yourself. It remains to be seen if this will also be the case in the final version.

Pricing and content is still unclear

The rumors that have emerged about the customization of the extended avatar have been captured at the moment in Wind Sails. These features are not found in the new beta and may be a feature of future premium features.

Other than that, not much is known about “Telegram Premium” itself. How much the service will cost and what other benefits Premium will offer is still not clear.

Also interesting:

Telegram founders: user privacy is sacred

Interesting Telegram guides: