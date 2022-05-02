Google Pixel Watch battery capacity leaked, could be more than Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 – GBS News

The Google Pixel Watch, the first “real” competitor to the wearable search giant, has yet to be announced. However, the number of leaks that pop up every few days seems to leave nothing to our imaginations. We’ve already seen the alleged device on tape in the US, followed by confirmation of the model number in Bluetooth SIG documents. This time around, more details about the upcoming Pixel Watch have been leaked. The new report talks about potential battery capacity and cellular connectivity.

As mentioned by 9to5Google, the unannounced Pixel Watch will be powered by a 365mAh battery capacity. Depending on capacity, the Pixel Watch may be the closest to Samsung’s current flagship – the Galaxy Watch 4 and Fossil Gen 6. Both are powered by Google Wear OS. However, with a few tweaks, the Samsung device is slapping its skin on top.

Pixel vs Galaxy Watch 4 Battery, Fossil Gen 6

While 300mAh might not sound like much, we can guess the Pixel Watch’s running time based on the hours its competitors use. For example, if the Galaxy Watch 4 has a 24mm 2022mAh battery and is said to run for up to 24 hours on a single charge once launched, we can certainly expect the Pixel Watch to match the watches, or maybe a little juice with a battery 300mAh is provided. However, the upcoming watch will definitely make it an all-around clock device.

The Google smartwatch can also be compared to the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch, which has the same 40mAh battery capacity as the Pixel Watch. However, with the slightly older Snapdragon Wear 2022+ chipset, the device will run in Enhanced Mode for + hours. Hopefully the Pixel Watch will be powered by a more efficient SoC which uses less battery and easily saves more than 24 hours.

The Pixel Watch can use Samsung’s Exynos SoC

However, it was previously rumored that the Pixel Watch could use the W phone. Its chipset seems to be more efficient than the Snapdragon 2022+. According to 9to5Google, the Pixel Watch has a screen size of about 24mm, or just under 1.2in, which is also similar to the Galaxy Watch 4.

While battery charging details are not known yet, based on the design shown in the “real” test unit images, the Pixel Watch may support back charging. The pattern is similar to the charging process for Fitbit’s Versa 3 and Sense smartwatches.

