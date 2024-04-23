SWR and School of the Future / Journalist Frank Seibert looks for new school models in Dresden, Winnipeg (Canada) and Essen

Baden-Baden (ots) – The results of the latest PISA study are alarming. German students have fared poorly in international performance comparisons. At the same time, Germany has the fourth highest school dropout rate in Germany; What should be changed? In the two-part series “ARD Wissen: Searching for Evidence in Education”, journalist Frank Seibert looks for motivational models that can also be implemented in Germany. “A stress-free school?” And “Abitur for all?” Available from April 29, 2024 in the ARD Media Library (https://1.ard.de/schule_ohne_druck?presse). “A stress-free school?” It will be telecast on April 29 at 11 pm on Erste.

“A school without pressure?”: individuality, freedom, curiosity

Can the school function without pressure and are children and young people still learning adequately? That's exactly what Frank Seibert wants to find at the Dresden University School – here, innovative forms of teaching and learning are tested under scientific supervision. Students learn in cross-class groups without timetables, without homework and without grades. Frank Seibert accompanies twelve-year-old Liefke through her daily school life for several months, and immerses herself deeply in a completely different concept of school than she has ever experienced. A pressure-free school encourages individuality in students, supports their independence and curiosity and encourages independent learning – so is it possible?

“Abidur for all?”: Equal opportunities in the Canadian oasis

In Germany, their children's educational level still depends primarily on their parents' income. On the other hand, Canada's education system is performing very well – not only in the international PISA study, but also in the equal opportunities rankings. How do you do that? Frank Seibert travels to Winnipeg and experiences a very special day-to-day school life there. Gordon Bell High School is open to all. Children with refugee experience, teenage mothers or young people with mental illness can find the personal support they need here. Are there such oases in the German school system? Frank Seibert attends Essen Nord-Ost High School, whose primary goal is equal opportunities. 842 students are from 60 different countries. 90 percent of children and youth do not speak German at home. How can the German education system provide equal opportunities for all?

“Look for the Clue Education”

“A school without pressure? Frank Seibert and Germany's most exciting school experiment” and “Abidur for all? Frank Seibert and fair education”, from 29 April in the ARD media library (https://1.ard.de/schule_ohne_druck?presse) .

“A Stress-Free School? Frank Seibert and Germany's Greatest School Experiment”, April 29, 2024, 11 p.m.

More information can be found here: http://swr.li/ard-wissen-urensuche-bildung

Press photos can be downloaded from ARD-Foto.de

Press Contact:

Felix Oser, 07221 929-22986, [email protected].

Original content: SWR – Südwestrundfunk, news sent by Actuelle

Press Portal Newsroom: News aktuell GmbH