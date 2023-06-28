Switzerland loses a lot and still celebrates – the U-21 team advances to the quarter-finals of the European Championship!

The Swiss played their way to the quarter-finals of the European Championship. Corner stone

The Swiss U-21 team lost their final group stage match at the UEFA European Under-21 Championship against France 4-1. But at the same time, because Italy lost 1-0 to the Norwegians, Patrick Fremeer’s team reached the quarter-finals.

A lot had to go on for Switzerland on the final match day so they could celebrate despite losing 4-1 in Cluj to France, who were winning at the end of the game. Italy’s 1-0 defeat by Norway was the only result that gave Switzerland a chance to advance from defeat. As a result, SFV’s selection left behind the Italians and the Norwegians, who also scored three points, thanks to more goals scored in head-to-head matches. And in the quarter-finals, the opponent will be Spain on Saturday.

The Swiss national team can certainly take something positive out of the match against France. Because it did its job better for a long time than the brutal final results achieved by conceding three goals in the last half hour, even if it lost early – as in the other two preliminary matches against Norway and Italy. 0: 1 slipped away. After 15 minutes, Amine El Jouiri scored a penalty kick which was unfortunately fouled by Fabian Rader.

Nadwi goal, Amdouni chance

Until the last half hour, only uncertainty in the Swiss defense changed national coach Patrick’s frame for this match. Marco Porsche and Besir Omrajic had to make room for Nicolas Vouilloz and Uriel Amenda. Highly pressed they kept France in check.

The Swiss launched their attacks from a secure defensive position. And they had it all. The Frame team confirmed the potential in forward gear. The best example of Zaki Amdoni & Co.’s skills was 1-1 in the 35th minute: a cross from Lewin Bloom allowed Kastriot Emery to pass to Amdoni, who scored Dan Ndoye perfectly. It was almost 2-1 in the 51st minute: Amdouni’s shot failed to hit the powerful goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier.

Switzerland scored in a 4-1 draw with France through Dan Ndoye, but most of all they benefited from the narrow defeat of the Italians. stone key

in the playoffs for the first time since 2011

If the match had only lasted an hour, the outcome of the match would have been unreservedly positive. But the Swiss ran out of steam and suddenly the technically strong Bleuets had less difficulty playing their way up the Swiss ranks. On top of the three goals conceded in the final half hour, it was a poor pass from Ardon Gashari before Bradley Barkola made it 2-1. Ryan Shirky (76 minutes) and Maxence Caqueret (81) increased the deficit 4-1.

Switzerland U-21 can calmly accept defeat. It is in the knockout stage of the European Championship for the first time since 2011. On Saturday it meets Spain, five-time European Under-21 champions, in Bucharest.

Switzerland – France 1: 4 (1:1)

Cluj. – SR Krug (DEN). – Goals: 16. Al-Juwairi (penalty kick) 0: 1. 35- Ndwi 1: 1. 65, Bargola 1-2. 76. Eastern 1: 3. 81 Al-Kora 1: 4

Switzerland: Saipi; Bloom (Muller 87), Stergio, Amanda, Vueloz; Jachary, Reader; males (71st Sohm), Imeri (77th Von Moos), Ndoye (86th Di Giusto); Amdoni (86 Krasniqi).

Notes: Cautions: 29 nodes. 64. Emery.

