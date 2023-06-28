Switzerland loses a lot and still celebrates – the U-21 team advances to the quarter-finals of the European Championship!

The Swiss U-21 team lost their final group stage match at the UEFA European Under-21 Championship against France 4-1. But at the same time, because Italy lost 1-0 to the Norwegians, Patrick Fremeer’s team reached the quarter-finals.
A lot had to go on for Switzerland on the final match day so they could celebrate despite losing 4-1 in Cluj to France, who were winning at the end of the game. Italy’s 1-0 defeat by Norway was the only result that gave Switzerland a chance to advance from defeat. As a result, SFV’s selection left behind the Italians and the Norwegians, who also scored three points, thanks to more goals scored in head-to-head matches. And in the quarter-finals, the opponent will be Spain on Saturday.
The Swiss national team can certainly take something positive out of the match against France. Because it did its job better for a long time than the brutal final results achieved by conceding three goals in the last half hour, even if it lost early – as in the other two preliminary matches against Norway and Italy. 0: 1 slipped away. After 15 minutes, Amine El Jouiri scored a penalty kick which was unfortunately fouled by Fabian Rader.
Nadwi goal, Amdouni chance
Until the last half hour, only uncertainty in the Swiss defense changed national coach Patrick’s frame for this match. Marco Porsche and Besir Omrajic had to make room for Nicolas Vouilloz and Uriel Amenda. Highly pressed they kept France in check.
The Swiss launched their attacks from a secure defensive position. And they had it all. The Frame team confirmed the potential in forward gear. The best example of Zaki Amdoni & Co.’s skills was 1-1 in the 35th minute: a cross from Lewin Bloom allowed Kastriot Emery to pass to Amdoni, who scored Dan Ndoye perfectly. It was almost 2-1 in the 51st minute: Amdouni’s shot failed to hit the powerful goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier.
in the playoffs for the first time since 2011
If the match had only lasted an hour, the outcome of the match would have been unreservedly positive. But the Swiss ran out of steam and suddenly the technically strong Bleuets had less difficulty playing their way up the Swiss ranks. On top of the three goals conceded in the final half hour, it was a poor pass from Ardon Gashari before Bradley Barkola made it 2-1. Ryan Shirky (76 minutes) and Maxence Caqueret (81) increased the deficit 4-1.
Switzerland U-21 can calmly accept defeat. It is in the knockout stage of the European Championship for the first time since 2011. On Saturday it meets Spain, five-time European Under-21 champions, in Bucharest.
Switzerland – France 1: 4 (1:1)
Cluj. – SR Krug (DEN). – Goals: 16. Al-Juwairi (penalty kick) 0: 1. 35- Ndwi 1: 1. 65, Bargola 1-2. 76. Eastern 1: 3. 81 Al-Kora 1: 4
Switzerland: Saipi; Bloom (Muller 87), Stergio, Amanda, Vueloz; Jachary, Reader; males (71st Sohm), Imeri (77th Von Moos), Ndoye (86th Di Giusto); Amdoni (86 Krasniqi).
Notes: Cautions: 29 nodes. 64. Emery.
Switzerland are clearly losing the game to France and now have to hope for support.
-
81
Goal Caqueret 1:4
Now it’s bitter for the Swiss. Maxence Caqueret converts a powerful combination into his team’s fourth goal. The Swiss tank appears to be empty. After all, there was no other goal in the parallel match yet – there is still hope for the quarter-finals of the European Championship.
-
76
Jules Shirky 1:3
The Lyon striker shakes two Swiss players in the penalty area, puts the ball on his weaker right foot and blasts the ball past Saibe to make it 3-1. Solid work from 19 years ago. It’s no coincidence – Shirky is the best player on the field tonight.
-
73
France chance
Shirky nicely put the ball into the penalty area, and Luffy put the ball into the goal. Fortunately, Sybi is able to dodge Goweri’s deflection and save the Swiss chance.
-
65
Goal Barkola 1: 2
Switzerland has become very passive – and severely punished for it. A pass from Gachary is intercepted and the Frenchman responds to a turbulent defence. In the end, Barcola is able to push from a short distance away to take the lead again. unnecessary target.
But at the same time, there is positive news from the parallel game. Norway leads 1-0 against Italy. If it stays on this score – and only on this score – Switzerland will succeed even in defeat.
-
55
Chance Cherky
The Lyon striker finished on the edge of the penalty area but his shot was deflected into a corner by Voilloz.
-
51.
Give me the best chance
Rieder moves the game to the right side, where Blum can again independently take the ball. The YB player succumbs to getting close to Amdouni, whose shot is difficult but very central in the Chevalier goal. Strong Swiss scene.
-
45
break conclusion
The Swiss fall behind early, but against a talented French side – six players from the starting line-up trained in Lyon – showed their morale and managed to equalize in the first half. The goal came from a great combination involving four players. The opponent’s individual class is higher, but so far the Swiss have managed to hold their own as a team. Patrick Frame’s players should watch out for Kevrin Thuram, Rayan Chergui and Amine Guerre in particular. But the French have not yet been so ruthless in defense. So the opportunity to attack is about Amdouni & Co
-
35
Ndwi goal 1-1
Bloom has plenty of space on the right flank, his low ball into the penalty area allows Emery deftly through his legs, Amdoni takes the ball and sends it ready for Ndoye, who volleys the ball into the far corner. A strong mix of Swiss leads to well deserved compensation.
-
27
Long shot Emery
Kastriot Imeri tried from the second row and pulled away. His shot only reaches the right corner.
-
23
Provide me with the best opportunity
The males shoot high to the far post where Dan Ndoye deftly deflects to Amdoni’s own upright. The FCB striker starts kicking from a short distance and his ball lands just wide of the goal. Switzerland’s best chance!
-
16
Goal 0: 1 France
Amine Gouiri doesn’t give Saibe a chance and sends Lugano’s goalkeeper into the wrong corner. France is well ahead 1-0.
-
13.
penalty to France
Cherky dribbles inside the penalty area. In the sandwich between Jashari and Rieder, the YB pro touches the opponent, who falls to the ground. The referee acknowledges the scene with a penalty kick. At least controversial, but nothing changes in the verdict.
-
5.
First foray into the penalty area
In the fifth minute, Switzerland appeared in the opponent’s penalty area for the first time. Blum has plenty of space on the right, but his cross fails, allowing the French defense to clear the ball from a corner kick.
-
These Eleven Gotta Fix It – The Natty Lineup
Compared to the Italy match, coach Patrick Fremmer relies on three new players: Nicholas Voiluz, Aureli Amenda and Darian Malis instead of Besir Omrajic, Marco Borsch and Simon Som.
-
