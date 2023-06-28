Formula 1 in Austria: Max Verstappen to win after all sports

It is unbeatable!

Defending champion Max Verstappen (25) has won the last four Formula 1 races, a total of six out of eight races this season. The Dutchman even has two chances to win the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend in Spielberg: in the sprint race on Saturday (4:30pm) and in the main race on Sunday (3pm/live on Sky).

It’s hard to beat the Dutchman and the Red Bull Racing team this season. And now there is also the home race of the Ösi Racing Team at the Red Bull Circuit in Styria.

But before the Grand Prix, someone showed that the champion can be beaten: Alpha Tori pilot Yuki Tsunoda (23)!

In a fun race held by Red Bull in monster trucks on the Erzberg road near the racetrack, the young man driving the Red Bull junior team beat the world champion.

Yuki Tsunoda jokes: “Unfortunately, Max had a bit of a misfire. Maybe it’s because I gave his engine a sip of water, but he must not know that! It looks as if Styrian soil works for me.”

Verstappen: “I’ve never actually been off-road before, it was a whole new experience and of course it was a lot of fun. You jump so much you can’t see where you’re going. The great thing is we’re always doing crazy things like no other team has.”

On the nearby Formula 1 track, everything looks set for Red Bull dominance and Verstappen’s next victory again this weekend. His victory two weeks earlier in Canada was Verstappen’s 41st – tied with Ayrton Senna (1994). It was also Red Bull’s 100th win as a team.

Formula 1 World Champion: “We have already won twice at our home track in Austria, and that means a lot to us. The fans, the many stands and the atmosphere at the Red Bull Ring are great!”