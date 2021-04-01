Swiss League Qualifiers – Why EHC Olten needed a little miracle in the semifinals against Kloten

Why EHC Olten Need a Little Prodigy in the Semifinals Against Kloten The semi-final series between EHC Kloten and EHC Olten begins on Saturday afternoon (3:45 PM). We took a close look at the two rivals. Bottom line: Everything must fit EHCO in order to get the eligible winner out of the race.

Barely a fought: Fabian Ganz of Kloten (left) against Olten Dominic and Yader. Urs Lindt / Fresh Fox

Older EHCO fans may still remember: in season 88/89, at least 32 years ago, Oltner fought his first playoff series in club history against … EHC Kloten. As seventh in the NLA, Dreitannenstädter was an obvious stranger and lost the best of three series with 0: 2. The same fate befell EHCO a year later after “dream qualification,” as they were now the leaders of the table and finally finished in fifth. Once again, Kloten was the end of the streak. Since then, the two teams have never crossed in the playoffs. If you look at the paper model, even now, more than 30 years later, airplanes are clearly my favorites.