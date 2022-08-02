Swiss football news – St. Gallen player Ruiz moves to Saudi Arabia – Sport

Ruiz to Saudi Arabia

Victor Ruiz leaves St. Gallen. The 28-year-old midfielder, who has a contract until the summer of 2023, will move to Al-Fayha Club in Saudi Arabia with immediate effect. The two clubs agreed not to disclose transfer fees. Ruiz joined FCSG in January 2019 from SD Formentera. In total, the Spaniard played 101 league matches and 12 cup matches with the eastern Swiss national team, as well as one European Cup match. He scored 20 goals and 27 assists.

UEFA pioneer Bangerter passed away at the age of 98

Former UEFA official Hans Bangerter passed away, he was 98 years old. From 1960 to 1988 he was the Secretary General of the European Football Association. When the so-called off-ground goals rule was introduced for the 1969/70 season, it was Bangerter’s idea and initiative. The Honorary Member of UEFA later witnessed the exponential growth of the Continental Federation during its tenure. In 1960, UEFA was a two-man operation. Later, thanks to Bangerter, the headquarters was moved from Paris to his native Bern – and from there to Nyon in 1995.



