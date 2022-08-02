Shivrin suffers from love withdrawal: “I Miss You” – Alpine Skiing

A couple’s dream in the skating scene: Michaela Shiffrin and Alexander Amudt Keldi. © Social Media

Michaela Schiffrin and Alexander Aamodt Kelde are the couple who have always dreamed of skating circus. Why the American is now struggling with heartbreak.

Shiffrin and Kilde have officially been a couple for a year. In one of their latest social media posts, Shivrin emphasized how much Americans and Norwegians love them. “I miss you, Mr. Loeb,” she wrote under the photos she shared with Keldy. “Come and go skiing with me, baaaaaald.”

Background: While Shiffrin does her first snowboard training in Switzerland, Keldi remains at her home in Norway. This is the first time the two have been separated for a longer period of time. The stars spent most of the summer together.

Vacation love and the emergence of Hollywood

Sometimes Michaela Alexander visited her in Norway, and sometimes Keldi was spending time with Shiffrin in the United States. And of course you can’t miss a long love vacation in Mexico and Hawaii, just like the co-appearance at the ESPY Awards in Hollywood, an award for the best athletes in the USA. Shiffrin and Kilde were at their best on the red carpet.

Kildy and Shiffrin cut an adorable figure on the red carpet. © GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Leon Bennett

Now, however, the two are back to their day job, which means something like: Prep for the season is slowly entering the hot phase. But one thing is for sure: you’ll definitely come next time together.