Swimming – Water Jump Wassen & Barthel 4th Mixed Team – Sport

BUDAPEST (AP) – German water-jumpers Elena Wassen and Timo Barthel finished fourth in the three-meter mixed board and tower team competition at the World Championships in Budapest. The duo scored 354.35 points in the final.

China’s Yuming Bai / Quan Hongchan became world champion with 391.40 points, ahead of France’s Jade Gillet / Alexis Jandard (358.50) and Andrea Spendolini / James Healty of Great Britain (357.60).

Wassen and Bartell added: “Of course we are sad now because we are only three points behind third and only four points behind second. It was our team’s first event here in a World Cup together. We did our homework, jump well. If someone tells us about fourth, We would have signed him right away. Of course, it’s a shame that the medals are so close.”

Endless minutes passed before the result became official. The jury had to recalculate the points. Until then, the Germans were in sixth place. “We knew we were going to get more points because the difficulty levels were wrong in the first rounds. But we didn’t know the medals were so close together,” Wassen said.

In the mixed team, the player must show three jumps and three by the player from the board and the tower. Each athlete must compete at least once from the board and once from the tower.

Jette Müller placed seventh in the women’s waterjumping competition from the one-meter diving board. The Rostock resident scored 256.15 points. The world title was won by China’s Li Yajie, who got 300.85 points for her five jumps. American Sarah Bacon won the silver, ahead of Canada’s Mia Valley.

“I am completely satisfied with myself. Of course it is always better,” said the 19-year-old. The World Cup was a real experience for the newcomer. “Here you can get an idea of ​​how the first jump in the world is. So far I’ve only been there in the youth. The level is much higher among adults. You can learn something from that, especially from the Chinese,” Muller said. .

Tina Bunzel and Lou Massenberg also missed a medal in the three-meter-high synchronized mixed jump from the board. 26-year-old Pontzel and five-year-old Masenburg scored 277.62 points in Budapest. This put them fifth, 9.99 behind Britain’s Grace Reed and James Heatley, who both took bronze.

Chinese duo Lin Shan and Zhou Zifeng took the win, while Italy’s Chiara Bellacani and Matteo Santoro took the silver. China has won all seven previous vaulting events at the World Championships in the Hungarian capital. Bunzel of Dresden and Masenberg of Berlin won the bronze medal together at the 2019 World Cup in Gwangju, South Korea.

