RTL shows the races at Silverstone live on free TV

Here you can watch the race at Silverstone live on free TV



Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes.

Berlin In Formula 1, the British Grand Prix takes place this weekend. Lewis Hamilton has already won the Classic eight times. But this year, the Briton is not among the favorites. Where you can watch the 10th race of the season live on free TV.







Red Bull recently won six races in a row, five of which went to world champion Max Verstappen. From 46 points behind Charles Leclerc after the third round of the season, the defending champion smashed 49 points over his opponent at Ferrari. His teammate Sergio Perez is already 46 points behind. This weekend, the motorsport class one will stop at Silverstone. However, at the British Grand Prix, the fans’ hopes once again pinned on Lewis Hamilton, who has already won eight times in his home tour.

“Silverstone is an important race for me personally,” Hamilton said recently, knowing full well that he would need special events in the classics. Silver stocks are only the third force, but they have recently shown an upward trend in Montreal. Third place in Canada, Hamilton’s second podium finish this year, put the star’s faith back in force. “It gave me a lot of hope that there’s still more to come out of this car, and that the potential is really there. If we get the setup right,” Hamilton said.







Formula 1 fans can follow the race at Silverstone live on free TV on RTL. Radio Cologne is allowed to show a total of four races per season, and the British Grand Prix is ​​second only to the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.

The free broadcaster has acquired live broadcasting sub-licenses from pay-TV provider Sky, which, like last year, will show all the races live. The other RTL races this season are Zandvoort on September 4th and Sao Paulo on November 13th.

At Silverstone, RTL relies on its qualified team of presenter Florian König, commentators Heiko Waßer and Christian Danner and pit lane reporter Kai Ebel. Ralf Schumacher, who usually analyzes races at Sky, will be on duty as an expert.

This time, former Formula 1 driver Timo Glock is present at the pay station along with commentator Sasha Ross. In addition to the Grand Prix on Sunday (4pm), Sky also shows all courses and qualifications live on Friday and Saturday.

