Sun Nobler Energy introduces SunSCAN™ 3D, a cylindrical water scanning system…

The system will be presented for the first time at ESTRO’s annual conference and at an upcoming online event

Sun Nuclear Corporation (Sun Nuclear), a wholly owned subsidiary of Merrion Technologies, Inc (NYSE: MIR) (“Mirion”), today announced the launch of SunSCAN™ 3D Cylindrical Water Scanning System Known for commissioning linear accelerators (linacs), radiographic scanning and annual Quality Assurance (QA) in radiotherapy. The SunSCAN 3D water scanning system is the latest addition to Sun Nuclear’s comprehensive suite of solutions for independent, integrated quality management in radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging.

Building on the capabilities of the innovative Sun Nuclear 3D SCANNER™ water tank, launched in 2011 and with more than 1,000 units in the field, the Sun Nuclear 3D SCANNER™ water scanning system provides faster and easier workflows and high-accuracy dosimetry. This system maintains the design of the cylindrical tank, so the medical physics teams do not have to move the tank and the direction of the detector remains the same. Users can scan in less than 15 minutes by simply plugging in the tank, starting the filling process and running the fastest and most accurate AutoSetup™ routine.

To meet the growing prevalence of stereotaxic therapies, the SunSCAN 3D system provides an improved SRS resolution of 0.1 mm in full 3D volume and an improved signal-to-noise ratio for these high-resolution treatments.

Intuitive new SunDOSE™ software complements SunSCAN 3D’s simplified operation and annual QA workflow, with improved multitasking performance across the software, easily adjustable scan queues, and more.

“Commissioning and radiographic scanning are critical foundations of a robust radiotherapy program. Building on decades of experience with our old water tank, we’ve made the new SunSCAN 3D water scanning system easier and faster for every user in the medical physics department,” said Eric Schlosser, president of Sun Nuclear. Stereotactic therapies continue to grow globally, and the new water-scanning system had to be extremely accurate to meet the urgent needs of SRS and SBRT therapies.”

The SunSCAN 3D system will be used during ESTRO 2022 It was exhibited and displayed at the Sun Nuclear booth in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 6-10, 2022. ESTRO 2022 is the annual meeting of the European Society of Radiotherapy and Oncology, bringing together 7,600 radiation oncologists from around the world.

On May 17, Sun Nuclear will host a Spring 2022 online event with insights into product updates including the SunSCAN 3D system, the SunCHECK™ platform, and a comprehensive suite of independent and integrated quality management solutions for radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging. Learn more about the event and register for: sunnuclear.com/spring22.

SunSCAN 3D is not available in all markets. The CE mark has been applied for.

Sun Nuclear, a wholly owned subsidiary of Merion Technologies (NYSE: MIR), provides innovative solutions for radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers. Our goal is to enable a healthier life through our commitment to preventing, detecting and treating cancer. More than 5,000 cancer centers worldwide rely on our independent, integrated quality management services.

