What is freevi? Explanation of the free streaming service from Amazon

(Pocket-lint) – Amazon recently launched IMDb TV in the UK, having already established itself in the US, and has now opted to restart the service, renaming it Freevee.

The main purpose of this is to highlight that the service is indeed free – with an ad-supported archive and original content appearing on the platform.

Below is everything you need to know about Freevee, including how to access it.

Amazon Freevee, formerly IMDb TV, is a free, ad-supported video streaming service that offers hundreds of on-demand TV series and movies without the need for a subscription. There are also more than 60 “Fast Channels” dedicated to popular series that stream episodes live.

Besides the archive series and classics like The West Wing and Babylon 5, there will also be Freevee originals – new software specifically commissioned for Freevee. They include the Bosch spinoff Bosch: Legacy and Plan B’s High School.

Amazon plans to increase its exclusive original offerings by 70 percent by the end of 2022.

Advertising on Freevee is similar to terrestrial television. There are a limited number of commercials that boycott shows and movies.

Amazon Freevee is available in several ways. Initially, it is available in the US as a standalone app for a range of devices – consoles, mobile phones, and TV streaming devices.

It is also available as a section in the Prime Video app for Smart TVs.

This is also an option for UK viewers, who can only watch Freevee via Amazon’s Prime Video app on mobile, TV, console and streaming TV devices. The exception is Fire TV, which has a dedicated Freevee app available on Amazon Fire TV devices in both the UK and US.

You can also watch Freevee content through a browser on PC and Mac, through the Prime Video Channels section.

Freevee is currently only available in the US and UK. However, it will also be launched in Germany in the coming months.

Freevee offers hundreds of hours of programming.

Highlights include the aforementioned series Bosch: Legacy and Judy Justice, a 120-episode series hosted by legendary judge Judy Sheindlin.

Other original series include Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, Leverage: Redemption, Alex Rider, Moment of Truth, and Uninterrupt’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.

For classic content, all seasons of Babylon 5 and The A-Team are available, as well as Baywatch (remastered) and Magnum PI

For films, the list can change regularly. There are some notable films, such as B. Logan is available in the US and many classic films for all ages.

As with Prime Video, Amazon X-Ray is also available for Freevee content.

This gives you information about the actors, characters, music, and other important points of each scene. All details are provided by Amazon owned IMDb TV (Internet Movie Database).

Written by Rick Henderson.