Sugar promotes chronic inflammation in the body

More and more people suffer from complaints and diseases that can be traced to chronic inflammation. Diet has a big impact.

Chronic inflammation is the cause of a variety of diseases and ailments that affect many people without them even knowing it. More and more people suffer from complaints and diseases such as Hashimoto's disease, DiabetesOr rheumatism, osteoporosis, or acne due to chronic inflammation. The term “chronic” refers to diseases that develop slowly, last for a long period of time and require ongoing treatment. It is known that diet can influence some chronic inflammatory processes, according to German Nutrition Society (DGE).

Hibiscus (Hibiscus sabdariffa) tea could be a new approach to the adjuvant treatment of autoimmune diseases such as diabetes, rheumatism, and multiple sclerosis (MS).

Chronic inflammation resulting from malnutrition

Pain resulting from chronic inflammation, such as osteoarthritis of the elbow, can be relieved or even prevented with proper nutrition. © Bruno/Image Point FR/BSIP/Imago

Certain foods eaten regularly and in large quantities play a crucial role in the development of chronic inflammation. This can promote diseases. These include:

Sugar, which is primarily industrially produced sugar in processed foods

Processed meats, sausages and cold cuts

Alcohol, especially when consumed excessively

Excessive coffee consumption

Trans fats, which are commonly found in processed foods, fried foods, and sweets as well It contains certain types of ghee

White flour

egg

Dairy products

Red meat

Understanding the effects of diet on chronic inflammation is an important step in supporting your health and preventing disease. Foods rich in anti-inflammatory substances can be an effective way to accompany treatment for chronic diseases.

