Plum reduces the risk of osteoporosis

It’s a sign of aging that often strikes women: hormonal changes in menopause can lead to a lower bone density even more. The result is often osteoporosis, which is associated with an increased risk of fractures.

Among other things, a diet rich in calcium and vitamin D is recommended for prevention. Dried plums can also be included in the menu. According to the latest studies, it should help prevent osteoporosis or at least delay the development of the disease. Positive effects were already known, for example against constipation, plum also contains a lot of vitamin B, iron and potassium.

Scientists at Penn State University in the US have now found clear evidence that plums can also combat bone loss. They suspect their ability to reduce inflammation and oxidative stress as a possible cause. Both are considered a common cause of osteoporosis. Connie Rogers, professor of nutritional sciences, explains that the result of these inflammatory processes can increase the risk of weak bones. “Include prunes in the diet may help protect bones by slowing or reversing this process,” she wrote in the study, published in the journal Advances in Nutrition. For the review, they analyzed 16 previously published studies (including a rodent model).

They all found evidence that dried prunes helped reduce inflammation. Eating ten prunes daily for a year improves bone density in the forearm and lower spine. As a possible mechanism behind this, it is hypothesized that plums affect the gut microbiome and thus prevent inflammation in the colon.