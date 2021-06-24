Suffrage in the US – Failed Electoral Reform Has Repercussions for Midterm Elections – News

Democrats in the US Senate are teetering with their electoral reform – it could cost them a majority.

Even defending the bill didn’t stand a chance in the Senate. Republicans blocked closed; Moderate voices echoed from the Democratic camp. The bill interfered extensively with the federalism of the American electoral system.

However, Democrats insisted on voting. With no prospect of success, she was mostly the spirit of political showmanship. “Senate Republicans collectively refuse to discuss how we can protect the right to vote,” said Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Meanwhile, Republican-dominated parliaments across the country will carry out a coup against the citizens.

Legend: “We are not going to let the project die,” Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer said Tuesday night (local time) after the electoral reform defeat.

In fact, after Donald Trump is out of office, more than a dozen Republican states have tightened their electoral laws, including the swing states of Florida and Georgia. For example, they restricted voting by mail and limited polling station opening times. They have introduced stricter identity checks, arguing that it should prevent potential election fraud.

Save democracy

Republicans are working to make their electoral laws fit for next year’s congressional elections. Because high turnout tends to hurt them, as the recent presidential election made clear.

For Democrats, these new laws mean clear harm. You have to fear for the weak majority in the US Congress. So your answer was electoral reform at the federal level. Many Democrats said it was about saving democracy.

Legend: Senate Minority Leader Mish McConnell before a vote on Democrats’ controversial electoral reform, “Act for the People.”

It sounds similar, though, from opposing ranks. “Democrats in Congress are trying to permanently reshape the electoral law in their favour,” Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

It is clear that the concept of democracy has become fluid in the United States. It is certainly a matter of electoral arithmetic and ultimately of power. After Democratic electoral reform fails in the Senate, conservative states can amend their electoral laws as planned and redistrict their electoral districts in the fall. Meanwhile, Democrats are feeling lamented — and at best the long legal track.