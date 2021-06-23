Hungarian anti-gay law – Von der Leyen: ‘This Hungarian law is a disgrace’ – News

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced decisive action against Hungarian law restricting information on homosexuality and transsexualism.

Von der Leyen said the law discriminates against people on the basis of their sexual orientation and violates core EU values.

“This Hungarian law is a disgrace,” von der Leyen said plainly. According to the commission chief, the legal concerns will now be detailed in a letter to the Hungarian government. This must be done before the new rules come into effect, the politician said.

If Hungary cannot allay concerns, the EU Commission is likely to start formal infringement proceedings against the country after the law enters into force. This could then end with a ruling from the European Court of Justice.

Orban rejects criticism

The law passed by the Hungarian Parliament last week includes a ban on books, films and other media available to children and young people that depict a gender different from the opposite. In addition, advertisements in which homosexuals or transgender people appear as part of normal life should be banned. The law is of particular concern to Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose critics accuse it of fomenting prejudice against minorities.

Orban denies the allegations. The prime minister denies that the law is directed against homosexuals and that sexual minorities are discriminated against in his country. From his point of view, the upbringing of teenage children belongs to the parental home. “We are protecting this parental mission,” Urban told dpa on Wednesday.



