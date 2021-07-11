Top News

Study of potential Covid endgame scenarios – Presentation

July 11, 2021
Jordan Lambert

A study published Friday concluded that the world will not be able to restore its pre-pandemic state. However, if vaccinations and boosters continue, the virus can be eradicated in some areas. (icon image)

“Elimination could represent a more realistic short-term goal for SARS-CoV-2,” says a study published Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association JAMA.

In Israel, for example, the judiciary is within reach. New Zealand, Vietnam, and Brunei may also be on the brink of it. On the other hand, the United Kingdom, the United States and China are currently more coexisting, which means that they are trying to deal with the virus. In India, other parts of Southeast Asia and much of South America, however, the virus is currently still raging like wildfires.

