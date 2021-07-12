‘We do not recognize this amount’: Great Britain must pay the EU 47.5 billion euros after Brexit – Politics

The Brexit struggle looms between the UK and the EU: this time about money. The bottom line is that Brussels is requesting €47.5 billion from London for obligations owed since it was a member of the European Union.

The British government wants to pay less, however: “We don’t recognize that amount,” a government spokesperson said in London on Friday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said the net cost was still between 35 and 39 billion pounds (about 40 to 45 billion euros). The EU number is an estimate for internal accounting purposes. “For example, it does not reflect the amount owed to the UK. This reduces the amount we pay,” the spokesperson said.

But in Brussels, the financial report with an invoice of 47.5 billion euros was said to be final. “The calculations were made in accordance with the terms of the exit agreement,” a European Commission spokesman said on Friday. In 2021, Great Britain will have to pay 6.8 billion euros of this amount. The first installment has already been transferred. The Commission currently has no indication whatsoever that the EU’s calculations will be called into question by the British. (dpa)