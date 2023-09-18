Students perform worse in courses taught in English

If students enroll in a university course taught in English rather than in their mother tongue, their performance clearly declines. They are also more likely to drop out of such courses compared to those taught in their mother tongue. This is the conclusion reached by experts led by Ole Balter from the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, as well as the research group. In the specialized journal “Review of Applied Linguistics” He writes.

With the help of English language teaching, also known as English media education, students should be able to expand their English skills and be better prepared for the professional world. Therefore, Balter and his colleagues wanted to know how a course taught in English affected participants’ academic performance.

For their study, the experts provided an introductory programming course designed as a self-taught webinar. A total of 2263 Swedish students were enrolled and randomly assigned to the English or Swedish language version of the course. Participants must be able to demonstrate a language level of at least B1 in both Swedish and English.