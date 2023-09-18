Carbon star V*V533cas and NGC 7789

Found it several times but never photographed. It’s an interesting thing. Caroline’s Rose Cluster or Herschel’s Spiral Cluster (NGC 7789) in the constellation Cassiopeia. It is about 8,000 light-years from our solar system and 65 light-years across, and contains more than 15,000 stars. Most are orange and red giants, so the cluster is estimated to be about 1.5 billion years old. As I looked at the individual photos, one star in particular caught my eye. If you look at the recordings in the individual RGB color channels, you’ll see that this single star in the blue channel completely disappears. By researching and searching various astronomical databases (Astrometry, Aladdin, SIMBAD) I was able to find what I was looking for and identify the star. V*V533cas, a so-called carbon star. The special composition of its atmosphere absorbs light emitted in the blue spectrum and thus makes it glow intensely red.
Data about the image
|Goal
|Caroline Pink Cluster NGC 778 with V*V588cas9
|location
|South Brommerland
|time
|
09/15/2023 at 8:43 PM CEST
|camera
|Altair Hypercam 294C Pro
|Telescope/lens
|TS Photon 150/750 Newton Advanced with Baader MPCC Mark III
|Multiple
|Ioptron CEM25P
|Exposure time
|9*300 seconds
|Post-processing
|Cyril, the astronomical surface
