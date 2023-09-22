Immerse yourself in the wonderful world of science osttirol-heute.at

A total of 75 events will be presented at the 2nd MINT Festival from October 23 to 27 in East Tyrol. Eleven libraries and many companies, clubs and organizations are participating in the exhibition.

Anja Koffler, head of the Linz City Library, came up with the idea for the MINT Festival last year and made it possible to immerse oneself in the fascinating world of mathematics, computer science, natural sciences and technology through numerous events – and she had an extraordinary number of visiting visitors succeed. “The interest has been great, so this year we can expand the range of topics and speakers. There are many additional companies and, above all, the own Lienzer Sparkasse Foundation supports us.” Ernest Gatul, President of the BIBLIOS Association, at the media presentation of the programme.

Mint – which seems overwhelming at first, opens up whole new worlds once you immerse yourself in it. “Our festival wants to enable all curious people between the ages of 2 and 99 to make these exciting discoveries, learn new things and look at old things from a different perspective. We were able to acquire two new libraries – Virgin and Anras – for this year’s festival. By the way, we are starting the MINT Festival In the Anras Library on October 23 with a 4-component workshop and the “Reading Figurines and Discovering Opposites” workshop for children aged 2 to 4 years,” informs Anya Kovler.

One of the most prominent events of the festival was the lecture delivered by the space doctor and reserve astronaut at the European Space Agency, Dr. Carmen Busnig (“South of the World’s End”) as well as events with astronomer Dr. Florian Freestetter and meteorologist MAG Andreas Jäger. Freestetter explains “The History of the Universe in 100 Stars” and then bakes cosmic pancakes. Meteorologist Andreas Jäger, well-known on radio and television, talks about Alpine fever.

During the entire festival week, the Vienna Kunstmuseum’s roadLAB can be admired in the parking lot in front of the workroom. It’s a makerspace with 3D printers, laser cutters, sewing machines, laptops, and more where visitors can work creatively.

The national holiday on October 26 is related to large vehicles. At the Oberdrautaler Trans in Lienz/Peggetz, you can search for vehicles and immerse yourself in the world of railways at the Südbahn Heizhaus. In Matrei and Kals, the national holiday becomes a big “Blue Light Day” in which many emergency organizations participate, and in Dölsach you can take an artistic journey through time.

All events and lectures are free, and registration is required. The booking platform will be activated starting Monday, September 25: www.mint-lienz.at

Text: Raimund Müllberger, Photo: Osteroltoday/Müllberger