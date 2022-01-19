Stork’s Special Feed: Energy Transfer in the Green Wash Cycle

» Greenwashing, part of speech: noun, neutral. Usage: contempt. Meaning: An attempt (by companies and organizations) to make money for environmental projects, public relations measures, or the like. As a particularly environmentally friendly and environmentally friendly.

For some reason, the text begins with the definition of a word from the dictionary. The European Union Commission recently proposed, as part of the so-called classification, investments in both nuclear power and natural gas – at least for a transitional period and under certain conditions. Rated as sustainable.

Ranking is a completely new tool created in 2020 specifically which investments to consider, for example, which are climate-friendly and which ones should not. Ideally, the union could have set an ambitious standard and a respectful and honest quality stamp for sustainable investments. The decision to include nuclear power and natural gas (temporarily) sparked an outcry among conservation organizations and in member states. There are clear differences in what exactly is being criticized.

The world is about to change – whether humanity wants it or not: agriculture must become sustainable and climate-resilient, while at the same time it is necessary to supply the world’s growing population with increasing demands. What does that mean for our claims? What is the type of environment and the creatures in it?

In Storks Spezialfutter, environmental journalist Ralph Stork gets to the heart of these questions once a month.

Nuclear power – the new government and many citizens of Germany largely agree on this – is extremely risky, but unsustainable: reactor disasters can devastate regions for decades. And where is the safe repository in Germany where radioactive waste can be stored for thousands of years?