Otto-Friedrich-University of Bamberg: the (environmental) world from the point of view of science

What insights and suggestions do Bamberg researchers have for a more sustainable life.

Researchers at the University of Bamberg from various disciplines work on the topic of sustainability, such as teaching, American studies, business informatics, business administration, and education. In their research, they not only associate sustainability with the environment, but use an expanded term in the sense of the United Nations (UNO). The United Nations aims to achieve 17 of the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. This includes climate protection measures, but also high-quality education, lower inequalities, and clean and affordable energy. Bamberg scholars look for the following questions, for example:

How to impart knowledge of species to school children using the application?

Dr. Jorge Gros, Professor of Educational Sciences:

“The number of insects in Germany has declined across the board by about 75 percent in 25 years. This species loss is especially serious because it forms the basis of food chains, for example from insects to birds. Despite its social and ecological importance, knowledge about species address They get lost quickly. As long as the organisms are not known, people cannot appreciate them and work to protect them. That’s why we developed the “ID-Logics” app for learners to be able to identify the species.”

What interfaces exist between the early environmental movement and American literature?

Dr. Christine Gerhardt, Professor of American Studies:

“The environmental crisis is also a crisis of the imagination, which is why literature and the environmental movement are closely related, especially in the United States. In the mid-19th century, American literature first appeared. Nature, which seemed to be limitless, was a central theme. At the same time, the outlook of society changed the environment. Until then, nature was seen primarily as an obstacle to be overcome and an economic resource, but now many have seen its weakness, even its limitation, and debated its intrinsic value.”

How can e-commerce become more sustainable?

Mr. Dr. Eric Saki and Dr. Björn Asdecker, Head of Business Administration, Especially Production and Logistics:

E-commerce refers to electronic commerce over the Internet. This is closely related to logistics, as the goods in circulation must be stored, shipped and transported. How can e-commerce become more sustainable? Firstly by avoiding unnecessary orders and returns. Second, through resource-saving recycling of inventory and excess returns. Third, by reducing CO2 emissions associated with essential logistics, for example by bundling transport and using electric delivery trucks. “

How do you campaign for more sustainable education around the world?

Mr. Dr. Annette Schönbflug, Head of Public Education:

“Sustainability can only be achieved by adopting a global perspective. General Pedagogy takes this research perspective in two respects. On the other hand, we are interested in global learning in Germany and Europe, for example: How is the complexity of global social development presented in the classroom?” On the other hand, it is about educational equality in the Global South. This is why we offer our MA for leaders from church school systems in sub-Saharan Africa.”

How do you automatically recognize whether a heat pump is operating in an energy-saving manner?

Mr. Dr. Thorsten Staake, Head of Business Informatics, Especially Energy Efficient Systems:

“Heat pumps are important for energy transmission: Renewable heat energy, which is also available on cold days in the outside air or in the ground, can be used to heat rooms and hot water. The efficient operation of the devices is correspondingly important. However, designing and configuring heat pumps is a complex task. For example, characteristic curves are often set very generously during installation. We are looking at how to detect incorrect settings and technical defects remotely.”

Detailed quotes and photos of the researchers can be found in the current issue of the “uni.kat” journal of the University of Bamberg at: www .uni -bam berg .de / uni kat