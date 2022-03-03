Sterling Publishing acquires Boxer Boxes

sterling publish

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Sterling Publishing today announced that it has acquired Boxer Books, PLC, a London-based independent children’s book publisher specializing in picture books for children aged 7 and under. This acquisition complements Sterling’s existing publishing business, including major publisher Union Square & Co, which will now publish children’s books under Union Square Kids and Boxer Books Publications.

The purchase includes more than 200 back-list titles and dozens of front-list projects that will expand Union Square & Co.’s offerings. In infants and young children along with Union Square Kids.

“We are proud to give Boxer Books and publisher David Bennett a new home. I have always admired his curated style of publishing children’s books” Emily Meehan, Chief Creative Officer and Publisher, Union Square & Co. “His titles explore imaginative ideas and concepts, all with a wonderful sense of style and design, and fit right in with Union Square Kids’ mission to create fun books for children and adults alike.”

“I am very excited to be joining the Union Square & Associates family. I am excited about the creative energy of the team and the new markets we are going to reach. Being able to fully focus on my creativity while building Boxer with Union Square & Co. would be great,” he says. David BennettAnd the Publisher and owner of Boxer Books.

David Bennett will continue to run Boxer Boxes, and will report directly to Emily Meehan.

The transaction closed on February 25, 2022. Union Square & Co. Boxer Books is currently distributed in the United States and distribution will continue as usual. In the UK, Boxer Books is distributed by Bounce Marketing.

About Union Square and Partners

Union Square & Co. is a talent-driven publisher dedicated to promoting excellence in contemporary publishing and honoring the visions of our creators through world-class production, editing and design options. Union Square & Co, LLC, headquartered in New York City, is a subsidiary of Sterling Publishing Co, Inc. They include Puzzlewright Press, a manufacturer of pen and paper role-playing toys, and Sterling Ethos, a distributor of magical toys, books, and mystical products. Go to unionsquareandco.com.

About Boxer Boxer

Boxer Books is a small, fully independent children’s book publisher based in London. It specializes in publishing picture books and creative books for children up to 7 years old by emerging and well-known authors and illustrators from all over the world.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1722357/UNSQCorporateLockUp_Pos_Logo.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757158/Boxer_Books_Logo.jpg