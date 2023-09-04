Steinel lighting management solution for individual rooms

the IR Micro Office Dali-2 APC from Stennel Suitable for applications where no obtrusive ceiling installations are desired. Thanks to its small dimensions, the 360° infrared presence detector is barely visible. Due to its exquisite circular design, it blends perfectly into its installation environment. The presence detector is designed for three-wire connection and is available as a surface-mounted, surface-mounted or ceiling-mounted version. Continuous lighting control, which can be static or dynamic, ensures energy saving and optimal working lighting. The sensor has an input button for manual control. Full or semi-automatic display and operation mode complete the functions of the presence detector.

The patented micro-resolution lens of only 15 x 15 mm ensures accurate square detection with 168 switching zones. With a recommended installation height of 2 to 5 metres, the detection range of the sensor in the presence area and with radial detection reaches 4 x 4 meters (16 m2), and with tangential detection up to 6 x 6 meters (36 m2). Using easily attached cover clips, the detection area can be restricted if necessary.

Multiple sensors can be connected to each other via Bluetooth Mesh and combined into functional groups without any complicated cabling. The technology ensures a fast and energy-efficient connection. If necessary, additional Bluetooth sensors and lights can be included in the network.

Operation via the app

The IR MICRO Office Dali-2 APC is delivered with the optimized factory setup so that plug-and-play use is possible right away. Settings and individual operation are easily carried out from the floor using the Steinel Connect app via Bluetooth. Using a ladder is not necessary. A value between 2 and 1000 lux can be specified for the brightness value at which the light should turn on automatically when a person is present. The duration of follow-up time ranges from 5 seconds to 60 minutes.

Strong and stable

The sensor operates reliably at an ambient temperature range from 0° to +40°C. For indoor use, the presence detector is IP20 protected.