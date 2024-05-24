German direct investment in China and Hong Kong has risen to a new high – with hardly any trace of diversification

New direct investments of the German economy in China (including Hong Kong) will rise to a new level of 11.9 billion euros in 2023.

It is financed solely through reinvested profits. From 2021 to 2023 alone, German companies invested as much new money in China as they did in the six years from 2015 to 2020. There is also no evidence of diversification. The share of China (including Hong Kong) in global German direct investment flows rose to 10.3% – thus to the highest value since 2014. There has been no diversification in investment compared to the rest of Asia.

New high

The latest figures from the Bundesbank show: The German economy as a whole invested more in China (including Hong Kong) last year than ever before. Direct investment flows rose to €11.9 billion in 2023 (figure).

This is a new high – after the already high values ​​of the past two years. In the three years from 2021 to 2023 alone, German companies invested as much in China as they did in the six years from 2015 to 2020.

Split image

However, a divided picture has emerged since 2020: