May 25, 2024

‘Billion Dollar Agreement’: US colleges can pay athletes

Eileen Curry May 24, 2024 2 min read

As of: May 24, 2024 at 10:51 AM

A Revolution in College Sports in the USA: The Governing Body National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) The five so-calledEnergy conferences“We agreed in a comprehensive contract that universities can pay their athletes directly for the first time.

This paved the way for professionalism in the 100-year history of college sports – until now, amateur status had been in effect. “espnHe writes about a “billion-dollar agreement”… the agreement “Between the five independent conferences and the NCAA is an important step in further reforming college sports.”A joint statement from the NCAA president said Charlie Baker And the commissioners of the five major conferences. Conferences are influential associations of universities that act as umbrella regional organizations.

The expansion is expected to include all university sports

While the agreement only affects the NCAA and the Power Five conferences, the new rules are expected to apply to all college sports, the statement said. Specifically, the agreement concerns the settlement of three pending antitrust actions, but the deal will have far-reaching consequences.

The NCAA pays compensation to athletes

ESPN reports that the NCAA will pay more than $2.7 billion in damages over 10 years to former and current athletes. In addition, the two parties also agreed to a revenue-sharing plan that allows each college to share up to about $20 million annually among its student-athletes.

College sports are a billion-dollar business in the United States, with universities investing millions in stadiums and the salaries of their coaches. Television rights are very popular, along with lucrative sponsorship contracts.

See also  GC turns the match against Thun from 0: 1 to 3: 1 and heads towards the Super League

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Herdeck’s veterans come from the USA and Canada

May 24, 2024 Eileen Curry
6 min read

Ice Hockey World Cup: Austria holds the lead with confidence

May 24, 2024 Eileen Curry
5 min read

Geneva Open – Djokovic confidently in the semi-finals in Geneva – Sports

May 23, 2024 Eileen Curry

You may have missed

2 min read

Republican US backs Exxon in shareholder activism dispute

May 24, 2024 Jordan Lambert
3 min read

German direct investment in China and Hong Kong has risen to a new high – with hardly any trace of diversification

May 24, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Take it or leave it: How true is the 5-second rule?

May 24, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

‘Billion Dollar Agreement’: US colleges can pay athletes

May 24, 2024 Eileen Curry