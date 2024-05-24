Herdeck’s veterans come from the USA and Canada

Heredek. Three decades ago, wrestlers and handball players from Herdecke were at the top of the league and were promoted to the second league. Now they celebrate antiquity:

It is celebrated on Saturday – in Herdec and with (former) farmers. Of course at Kampsträter Platz, where the winners and runners-up of the 19th Herdeck City Run will be honored. But aces from previous eras also gather to revive and rave about nostalgia. Two teams are celebrating their promotion to the second tier of the German Bundesliga: the Gladiators TSG Heavy Athletics Herdec He achieved this 35 years ago TSG handball players Exactly three decades ago

Frank “Otto” Mayer invites all his old sports buddies together to the old training facility for a “Veterans Meeting.” In 1989, he led the TSG Gladiators to the second Bundesliga as captain, and now the entire promoted team is looking forward to the reunion more than three decades later. Basically, all athletes who were on the mat for the first team of TSG Heavy Athletics are invited to attend the Veterans Meeting at the Wrestling Center from 3:30 p.m. Even fellow athletes from the 70s and 80s make the long trek to Herdec. Jens Potter is expected from the USA, Jens Kreisen and Ralf Zimmermann are traveling from Canada.

Five years after the Gladiators, the TSG handball players also made it to the 2nd Bundesliga, where they stayed for seven years until 2001. A reason to sit together after 30 years. Almost everyone is there, says Karlheinz “Kala” Bockstadt, who was assistant to promotion coach Heiner Müller at the time. However, no suitable location was found in Herdecke, so they moved to Hohenlimburg. The celebration starts at “Martini” restaurant from 5:30 pm.